This Gandhi Jayanti, Mother Dairy Gives Varanasi 25 Milk and Vegetable Booths

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd said Monday it will undertake an extensive dairying and horticulture development project in Varanasi.Mother Dairy will set up the necessary infrastructure to support the sourcing and marketing of the farm produce such as milk and fresh fruits and vegetables (F&V), according to a statement by the company.It will formally dedicate 10 milk and F&V booths to the residents of the city on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.The company plans to have around 25 such booths to serve the citizens of the city, the release stated.Mother Dairy procures about 15 lakh litres of milk per day from over 2 lakh farmers across 29 districts of the state. In addition, Safal, the F&V arm of Mother Dairy procures over 20 fruit and vegetable items from 3,000 farmers from 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh.Mother Dairy director Saugata Mitra said the proposed outlets in the city will be managed by Ex-servicemen.