English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Gandhi Jayanti, Mother Dairy Gives Varanasi 25 Milk and Vegetable Booths
Mother Dairy will set up the necessary infrastructure to support the sourcing and marketing of the farm produce such as milk and fresh fruits and vegetables.
Different variants of Mother Dairy milk on display. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Varanasi: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd said Monday it will undertake an extensive dairying and horticulture development project in Varanasi.
Mother Dairy will set up the necessary infrastructure to support the sourcing and marketing of the farm produce such as milk and fresh fruits and vegetables (F&V), according to a statement by the company.
It will formally dedicate 10 milk and F&V booths to the residents of the city on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
The company plans to have around 25 such booths to serve the citizens of the city, the release stated.
Mother Dairy procures about 15 lakh litres of milk per day from over 2 lakh farmers across 29 districts of the state. In addition, Safal, the F&V arm of Mother Dairy procures over 20 fruit and vegetable items from 3,000 farmers from 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Mother Dairy director Saugata Mitra said the proposed outlets in the city will be managed by Ex-servicemen.
Mother Dairy will set up the necessary infrastructure to support the sourcing and marketing of the farm produce such as milk and fresh fruits and vegetables (F&V), according to a statement by the company.
It will formally dedicate 10 milk and F&V booths to the residents of the city on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
The company plans to have around 25 such booths to serve the citizens of the city, the release stated.
Mother Dairy procures about 15 lakh litres of milk per day from over 2 lakh farmers across 29 districts of the state. In addition, Safal, the F&V arm of Mother Dairy procures over 20 fruit and vegetable items from 3,000 farmers from 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Mother Dairy director Saugata Mitra said the proposed outlets in the city will be managed by Ex-servicemen.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...