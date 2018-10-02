English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: Walking on Bapu's Path is Real Tribute to Him, Says Devendra Fadnavis
On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Devendra Fadnavis called upon people to make the Clean India Mission a success.
File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Image: PTI)
Nagpur: Taking inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and vision and walking on the path shown by him is a real tribute to him, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday.
On the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Fadnavis called upon people to make the Clean India Mission a success as the issue of cleanliness was very close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart.
The chief minister paid tributes to him on the occasion and also took part in a padyatra in Nagpur in Maharashtra.
"Shat shat namanto Mahatma Gandhiji on his birth anniversary today as we are entering Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, let us strive to work hard to dedicate a Swachh Bharat to himthis year," Fadnavis said in a tweet.
"From clean mind to clean nation...taking inspiration from Bapu's thoughts and vision and walking on the path shown by him is a real tribute to him," he said in another tweet.
The padyatra led by Fadnavis passed through many city roads decorated with colourful 'rangolis'.
Today is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Fadnavis paid tributes to him and recalled his slogan dedicated to members of Indian armed forces and farmers.
'JaiJawanJaiKisan! Our salutations to a great son of Bharat Mata, known for his simplicity and great leadership, our former PM Lal Bahadur Shastriji, on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.
State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar visited the Bapu Kutir at Mahatma Gandhi's Sevagram Ashram in the neighbouring Wardha district and paid tributes to him.
