Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mahatma Gandhi's Picture on Liquor Bottles: EAM Jaishankar Says Israeli Firm has Stopped Production, Apologised

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Israeli company had insulted the 'Father of the Nation' by printing his picture on liquor bottles.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahatma Gandhi's Picture on Liquor Bottles: EAM Jaishankar Says Israeli Firm has Stopped Production, Apologised
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: An Israeli company that put Mahatma Gandhi's image on liquor bottles has stopped the production and supply of the product and is making all efforts to withdraw it from the market after India took up the issue with it, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Israeli company had insulted the 'Father of the Nation' by printing his picture on liquor bottles. He had demanded action against the company and removal of the bottles carrying the pictures.

In a letter to Singh, Jaishankar said, "We share your outrage on the issue. Our embassy has already raised the issue with the Israeli company."

The company has stopped the production and supply of the bottles and is making all efforts to withdraw the product from the market, he said.

The company has also offered its heartfelt apologies to the people and Government of India, and has regretted its actions, he said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had asked Jaishankar to look into the matter and take immediate and appropriate action.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram