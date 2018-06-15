GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mahatma Gandhi's Signed Postcard to Annie Besant Auctioned for $20,000 in US

The postal card penned on both sides and signed "M. K. Gandhi," dated November 30, 1924 was written to Annie Besant, a woman of Irish-origin who became a leader of the Indian freedom movement. The bidding for the postcard ended on June 13.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2018, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahatma Gandhi's Signed Postcard to Annie Besant Auctioned for $20,000 in US
Indian nationalist leader and organizer of the Indian National Congress's campaign of passive non-cooperation, Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, 1869 - 1948) with his wife, shortly before his arrest for conspiracy. (Photo: Getty Images)
Washington: A 1924 postcard signed by Mahatma Gandhi has been sold for USD 20,233 in an auction in the United States.

The postal card penned on both sides and signed "M. K. Gandhi," dated November 30, 1924 was written to Annie Besant, a woman of Irish-origin who became a leader of the Indian freedom movement. The bidding for the postcard ended on June 13.

"I thank you for your letter. My son Devdas leaves tonight. Pray do not worry about his expenses. He will deem it an honour to be your guest. Jamnadas gave me the Khadar towel sent by you. I shall treasure the gift: spinning is exceedingly good," Gandhi wrote in the postcard.

"I have already discussed with the secretary the arrangements abt your board + lodging in Belgium. The secretary's name is Gangadharrao Deshpande Belgaum so please let me know your special requirements. I know that Mr Gangadharrao Deshpande is most anxious to make you comfortable. The account of spinning + weaving organised by Mme de Mangiardi is most interesting," he wrote.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You