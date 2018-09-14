Mahatma's 150th Birth Anniversary: 'Incredible India' Logo to Include Words 'The Land of Gandhi'

The Tourism Ministry will include the words "The land of Gandhi" in the logo of its flagship programme 'Incredible India' as part of its plans to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Secretary Rashmi Verma said Friday.The government, which has already announced its plans to celebrate the occasion in India and abroad from October 2, 2018 to March 30, 2019, has asked all the ministries to keep their plans ready to celebrate the occasion."We have planned a number of activities on Gandhiji's life, both in India and in our overseas offices. We will soon change the logo of 'Incredible India' to include the words "The land of Gandhi", and it will be displayed prominently," Verma told reporters.In fact, all the new advertisements of 'Incredible India' issued from this month onward will feature the reference to Gandhi, officials in the ministry said.Verma also said that the ministry's overseas offices will distribute literature on Gandhiji. Quiz competitions will be organised to promote the teachings of the Mahatma and create awareness about his life.The ministry's website will also have an exclusive page on Gandhiji to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had, during his budget speech, allocated Rs 150 crore for the celebrations.