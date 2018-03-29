English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Know the Awakening and Five Vows Vardhamana Preached
Mahavir Jayanti 2018 falls on Thurday, March 29. Mahavir Jayanti is the most revered festival of the Jain community across the world.
Lord Mahavira left his home and renounced worldly attachment at the age of 30. (REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar Sen)
Mahavir Jayanti 2018 falls on Thurday March 29 and celebrates the birth of the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism—Lord Vardhamana Mahavira. Mahavir Jayanti is the most revered festival of the Jain community across the world. As per Jainism, Lord Mahavira was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala of the Ikshvaku dynasty, on the 13th day of rising moon in the month of Chaitra in 599 BCE at the Vaishali district of modern day Bihar. Lord Mahavira attained moksha at the age of 72 years in Pawapuri, Bihar.
Kevala Jnana, the Awakening
Lord Mahavira left his home and renounced worldly attachment at the age of 30. He practiced penance and meditation for the next twelve and a half years to attain spiritual awakening and gain Kevala Jnana – Omniscience.
Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya & Aparigraha – the five vows Vardhamāna Preached
Lord Mahavira taught five vows of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing physically as well as ideologically), Brahmacharya (celibacy) & Aparigraha (non-attachment) to his followers to spread the message of spiritual liberation to attain Nirvana.
Mahavir Jayanti – the Celebrations!
Jain temples across the world are beautifully adorned and Abhisheka or ceremonial bath is offered to Lord Mahavira’s idol. Rath Yatra or chariot processions of Lord Vardhamāna Mahavira are carried out comprising of large groups of followers chanting prayers from Jain scriptures with great fervor; followed by sermons and congregations to commemorate the teachings of one of the world’s foremost teachers of non-violence and simple living.
