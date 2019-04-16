English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahavir Jayanti 2019: The History and Significance of this Major Jain Festival
Jains typically celebrate the festival by offering prayers to Lord Mahavir and by visiting temples that are festooned with flowers and flags. Idols of Lord Mahavir are carried on a chariot by devotees after the ‘abhishek’ ritual.
Devotees of Digambar Jain community perform 'Abhishek' of Lord Mahavir on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Mahavir Jayanti 2019 | Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most important religious festival of the Jain community in the country, be it the Digambara, Shwetambara, Sthanak Vaasis or Terapanthis schools of Jainism, will be celebrated on April 17 this year. The festival is celebrated in commemoration of the birth of Lord Mahavira and usually falls on the 13th day of rising half of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar.
Jains typically celebrate the festival by offering prayers to Lord Mahavir and by visiting temples that are festooned with flowers and flags. Idols of Lord Mahavir are carried on a chariot by devotees after the ‘abhishek’ ritual. The Jain community also engages in charity work on this day.
Lord Mahavir: From royalty to monkhood
Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599BC (as claimed by the Shwetambara sect) or 615BC (as claimed by Digambara sect) in Kshatriyakund, Bihar to King Siddhartha and queen Trisala.
Lord Mahavir spent his childhood as a prince surrounded by luxuries. It is said that before his birth, astrologers had predicted that Mahavir will grow up to be either be a great king or a Tirthankara. During his formative years, Mahavir developed a great interest in Jainism. At the age of 30, he renounced the throne and left his family in search of enlightenment.
He spent the next 12 years as a monk and devoted the rest of his life preaching the spiritual truth to his followers. He was the 24th and the last Tirthankara of Jainism and preached the principles of truth, love and non-violence, which form the core of Jain philosophy.
Jains typically celebrate the festival by offering prayers to Lord Mahavir and by visiting temples that are festooned with flowers and flags. Idols of Lord Mahavir are carried on a chariot by devotees after the ‘abhishek’ ritual. The Jain community also engages in charity work on this day.
Lord Mahavir: From royalty to monkhood
Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599BC (as claimed by the Shwetambara sect) or 615BC (as claimed by Digambara sect) in Kshatriyakund, Bihar to King Siddhartha and queen Trisala.
Lord Mahavir spent his childhood as a prince surrounded by luxuries. It is said that before his birth, astrologers had predicted that Mahavir will grow up to be either be a great king or a Tirthankara. During his formative years, Mahavir developed a great interest in Jainism. At the age of 30, he renounced the throne and left his family in search of enlightenment.
He spent the next 12 years as a monk and devoted the rest of his life preaching the spiritual truth to his followers. He was the 24th and the last Tirthankara of Jainism and preached the principles of truth, love and non-violence, which form the core of Jain philosophy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Wants to Know Why Indian Cricket Team is Obsessed with Stubble
- Khichdi Actress Richa Bhadra Reveals She Left Acting because She was Asked to 'Compromise'
- Malaika Arora's 'Awesome' Reaction to Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Teaser
- Champions League: Manchester United Dream of Another Comeback at Camp Nou vs Barcelona
- TikTok Ban: Government Asks Apple and Google to Take Down TikTok From App Stores
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results