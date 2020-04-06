Take the pledge to vote

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes, SMS and WhatsApp Messages for Your Loved Ones

On Mahavir Jayanti, Jain monks deliver preachings about the teachings of Lord Mahavir. This year, however, a gathering won't be allowed due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 6, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes, SMS and WhatsApp Messages for Your Loved Ones
Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the last Tirthankara of Jainism, Lord Mahavira, who taught the world about the cycle of life.

On this day, monks deliver preachings about the teachings of Lord Mahavir. This year, however, a gathering won't be allowed due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Take a look at these 10 wishes which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion:

1. Live and Let Live, Wishing you and your family a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

2. May the holy words show you the path to never ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

3. The Best way to observe such an auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthen

the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

4. Adopt the path of truth, knowledge and non violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

5. May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non violence and

external compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

6. Lets Pray for peace and harmony for all the on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

7. May Lord Mahavir fulfill all your desires and fill your life with beautiful moments... Happy Mahavir Jayanti, dear friend.

8. Sending you my best wishes on Mahavir Jayanti... May the almighty bless you with all the happiness and you keep prospering in the years ahead.

9. On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I wish you lots of happiness, good health and success.

10. On this auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I send you and your family the best of the wishes and blessings. May you are blessed with the strength to follow the right path of kindness and goodness.

