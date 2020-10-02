Mahboa Stone Trader Suicide: District Police Launches Manhunt To Nab Its Ex-SP

Mahoba (UP) Oct 2 ( PTI) The Mahoba police on Friday arrested the city-based two stone traders for their alleged roles in abetting suicide by a fellow stone trader and has launched manhunt to nab the district’s suspended SP Manilal Patidar and two other policemen, a senior police officer said. City-based traders Suresh Soni and Brahma Dwivedi were arrested on Friday under section 306 of the Indian Penal Coe for abetting the suicide by the fellow stone trader Indrakant Tripathi, said Inspector General of Police K Satyanarayan of Chitrakoot Dham range.

Raids are being carried out also to arrest suspended SP Manilal Patidar, Kabrai police station’s SHO Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Yadav in the same case, he said. Indrakant Tripathi, 44, who had levelled allegations of corruption against former Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar, now under suspension, was shot at under mysterious circumstances and succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on September 13.

The trader was found critically injured with bullet wounds in his car on Septembers 8 on the city outskirts hours after he had repeated his allegation of corruption against the SP. A day earlier too he had uploaded a video accusing the SP Patidar of demanding a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from him and threatening to kill him or send him to jail in case of the non-payment of money, Indrakant Tripathi’s brother Ravikant had later told police.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sspended Mahoba SP Patidar on September 9 on corruption charges. The chief minister had also ordered a vigilance probe into Patidar’s properties.

Ballast transporters had accused the then SP of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of material.

