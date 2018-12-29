English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Mahesh Babu Calls Himself 'Law-Abiding Citizen', Denies Charges of Unpaid Taxes
The GST Commissionerate, Hyderabad, has carried out the attachment without notice when several judicial pronouncements on the issue is in favour of the taxpayer and more so when the dispute is pending before the High Court, according to the team.
Telugu Actor Mahesh Babu.
Hyderabad: Top Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, whose two bank accounts were attached by the Goods and Services Tax department, has said there was no undisputed tax payable and he is a law abiding citizen complying with all fiscal legislations.
Besides, the actor's legal team said, a dispute on the matter was pending before court.
"The GST Commissionerate Hyderabad has attached the bank accounts for a disputed tax demand of Rs 18.5 lakh claiming Rs 73.5 lakh towards Tax interest and penalty for
brand ambassador services rendered in FY 2007-08 which was not taxable service," the team said in a release on Friday.
The brand ambassador service was brought in the statute only from July 2010, it said.
"Mahesh Babu is a law abiding citizen complying with all fiscal legislations and has no undisputed tax payable," the release said.
The GST Commissionerate, Hyderabad, has carried out the attachment without notice when several judicial pronouncements on the issue is in favour of the taxpayer and more so when the dispute is pending before the High Court, according to the team.
The GST department had said on Thursday the accounts were attached to recover service tax dues from him.
According to a release issued by the Commissionerate, the actor has not paid the Service Tax during 2007-08 for the taxable services he rendered as brand ambassador, appearance money and advertising for promotion of products, among others.
