LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Actor Mahesh Babu Calls Himself 'Law-Abiding Citizen', Denies Charges of Unpaid Taxes

The GST Commissionerate, Hyderabad, has carried out the attachment without notice when several judicial pronouncements on the issue is in favour of the taxpayer and more so when the dispute is pending before the High Court, according to the team.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2018, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Actor Mahesh Babu Calls Himself 'Law-Abiding Citizen', Denies Charges of Unpaid Taxes
Telugu Actor Mahesh Babu.
Hyderabad: Top Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, whose two bank accounts were attached by the Goods and Services Tax department, has said there was no undisputed tax payable and he is a law abiding citizen complying with all fiscal legislations.

Besides, the actor's legal team said, a dispute on the matter was pending before court.

"The GST Commissionerate Hyderabad has attached the bank accounts for a disputed tax demand of Rs 18.5 lakh claiming Rs 73.5 lakh towards Tax interest and penalty for
brand ambassador services rendered in FY 2007-08 which was not taxable service," the team said in a release on Friday.

The brand ambassador service was brought in the statute only from July 2010, it said.

"Mahesh Babu is a law abiding citizen complying with all fiscal legislations and has no undisputed tax payable," the release said.

The GST Commissionerate, Hyderabad, has carried out the attachment without notice when several judicial pronouncements on the issue is in favour of the taxpayer and more so when the dispute is pending before the High Court, according to the team.

The GST department had said on Thursday the accounts were attached to recover service tax dues from him.

According to a release issued by the Commissionerate, the actor has not paid the Service Tax during 2007-08 for the taxable services he rendered as brand ambassador, appearance money and advertising for promotion of products, among others.




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram