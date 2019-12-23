Maheshpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

6. Maheshpur (महेशपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Pakur (पाकुड़) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Maheshpur is part of 1. Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.53% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 50.17%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,16,466 eligible electors, of which 1,07,979 were male, 1,08,486 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Maheshpur, there are 3239 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 1918 are male, 1321 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1940 voters in the 80+ age category and 2752 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Maheshpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME TMC -- -- Saiman Murmu CPM -- -- Gopin Soren BJP -- -- Mistry Soren BSP -- -- Shankar Pahariya AJSU -- -- Suphal Marandi JMM -- -- Stephen Marandi JPP -- -- Origanesh Hembrom JD(U) -- -- Jantu Soren IND -- -- Elias Kisku IND -- -- Saul Hansda IND -- -- Stefan Marandi JVMP -- -- Shivdhan Hembrom

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,01,344 eligible electors, of which 1,00,791 were male, 1,00,553 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,74,460.

Maheshpur has an elector sex ratio of 1004.7.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Stephen Marandi of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6156 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 32.25% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21,974 votes which was 19.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 44.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JMM got the most votes and the in the 6. Maheshpur Assembly segment of Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Rajmahal Parliament seat was won by JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 79.88%, while it was 65.07% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 6. Maheshpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 217.

Extent: 6. Maheshpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Pakur district of Jharkhand: Maheshpur and Pakuria police stations in Pakaur sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Maheshpur is: 24.4284 87.6843.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maheshpur results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.