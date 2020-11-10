Mahnar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Mahnar (महनार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Vaishali district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Vaishali. Mahnar is part of 21. Hajipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,91,915 eligible electors, of which 1,56,059 were male, 1,34,788 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,72,958 eligible electors, of which 1,47,506 were male, 1,25,436 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,157 eligible electors, of which 1,21,912 were male, 1,01,242 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahnar in 2015 was 485. In 2010, there were 302.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Umesh Singh Kushwaha of JDU won in this seat by defeating Dr Achuta Nand of BJP by a margin of 26,455 votes which was 17.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.12% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Achyuatanand of BJP won in this seat defeating Rama Kishor Singh of LJP by a margin of 2,489 votes which was 2.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 25.01% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 129. Mahnar Assembly segment of Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Pashu Pati Kumar Paras won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 24 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Mahnar are: Devlal Ram (BSP), Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP), Shashi Kumar (NCP), Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD), Anil Paswan (JAPL), Awanish (BMP), Dharmendra Paswan (BMF), Shivjee Rajak (PP), Sonelal Paswan (SUCI), Anil Kumar (IND), Bindshwar Ram (IND), Sanjay Rajak (IND), Sanjay Ram (IND), Surendra Kumar Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.43%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.42%, while it was 53.31% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 284 polling stations in 129. Mahnar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 256. In 2010 there were 233 polling stations.

Extent:

129. Mahnar constituency comprises of the following areas of Vaishali district of Bihar: Community Development Block Mahnar; Gram Panchayats Borhan urf Rasulpur Gaus, Basantpur, Mohiuddinpur Garahi, Harprasad, Mahipura, Sohrathi, Mahisaur, Chandsarai, Dihbuchauli, Peerapur, Rasalpur Purushottam, Bishunpur Bedauliya, Saiyad Mahammad urf Salha, Khopi, Arniyan, Hazrat Jandaha, Bahsi Saidpur, Mukundpur Bhath and Loma of Jandaha Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Vaishali.

Mahnar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Mahnar is 207.79 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mahnar is: 25°39'10.8"N 85°30'16.6"E.

