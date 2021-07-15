Mahoba, Hathras Among 5 'Covid-free' Districts in UP, 28 Areas Record Cases in Single Digit

Five districts in Uttar Pradesh — Aligarh, Kasganj, Shravasti, Hathras and Mahoba — are now free of Covid-19, a government official said, adding that 46 districts have reported zero cases and 28 have registered cases in single digit. Lucknow has recorded 10 cases, director of information and public relations Shishir Singh said.

The official bulletin on coronavirus status in the state said that Mahoba and Hathras joined Aligarh, Lalitpur and Shravasti with zero active cases. The total number of active cases in state plunged to 1,428 which means that cases went below the 1,500-mark after a gap of over 14 weeks, a Times of India report mentioned.

The official bulletin also showed that only 90 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 17,07,585. Of the total cases reported, 16,83,453 have recovered which speaks for a recovery rate of about 98.6%.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here