Mahout of Missing Delhi Elephant Laxmi Sent to One-day Police Custody

The Delhi Police 'detained' the jumbo along with its mahout, Saddam, from Yamuna Pusta area in the national capital around 3 am on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
Mahout of Missing Delhi Elephant Laxmi Sent to One-day Police Custody
Representative image.
New Delhi: A Delhi court handed over to Delhi Police the mahout of a 47-year-old elephant, that had gone missing two months ago and was found near the banks of Yamuna river here on Wednesday, for custodial interrogation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aakanksha Vyas sent Saddam to the custody after he was produced before the court and police said his interrogation was required.

Saddam was arrested under various charges including obstructing a public servant, police officials said. Elephant Laxmi's owner, Yusuf Ali, and his elder son are absconding, they said.

Laxmi is one of only two elephants in the city outside the Delhi zoo. Laxmi was later shifted to Delhi government's nursery at ITO from where she will be taken to the Ban Santoor elephant rehabilitation centre in Yamunanagar in Haryana.

