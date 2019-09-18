Mahout of Missing Delhi Elephant Laxmi Sent to One-day Police Custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court handed over to Delhi Police the mahout of a 47-year-old elephant, that had gone missing two months ago and was found near the banks of Yamuna river here on Wednesday, for custodial interrogation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aakanksha Vyas sent Saddam to the custody after he was produced before the court and police said his interrogation was required.

Saddam was arrested under various charges including obstructing a public servant, police officials said. Elephant Laxmi's owner, Yusuf Ali, and his elder son are absconding, they said.

Laxmi is one of only two elephants in the city outside the Delhi zoo. Laxmi was later shifted to Delhi government's nursery at ITO from where she will be taken to the Ban Santoor elephant rehabilitation centre in Yamunanagar in Haryana.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.