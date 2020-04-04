Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Mahrashtra Man Who Died of Pneumonia Found Coronavirus Positive

Officials are now trying to identify people who came into contact with the deceased.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahrashtra Man Who Died of Pneumonia Found Coronavirus Positive
Members of a voluntary organisation wear protective gear before distributing food to people in Mumbai on March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Mumbai: Samples of a 45-year-old man, who died of pneumonia on April 2 in Maharashtra's Amravati district, tested positive to novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased and his family members had not travelled outside Amravati in the recent past, officials said. "His throat swab was sent for a laboratory test, which tested positive to coronavirus," he said.

Officials are now trying to identify people who came into contact with the deceased. According to officials, this is the first COVID-19 case in Amravati. They said that four members from the family of the deceased, including two women, have been quarantined for 14 dys and his area of residence being sanitised.

District Collector Shailesh Naval said that all shops in the area are shuttered to avoid crowding of people for at

least two days. Another official said that neither the deceased nor his family members travelled outside the city in the last six months.

The doctor who initially treated the deceased after he developed symptoms of cough and cold has also been isolated.

Meanwhile, a person who tested positive to novel coronavirus in Washim district on April 2 was found to have

come into contact with eight persons from Badnera in Amravati district, Naval said.

"Swabs of all the eight have been sent for testing and they have been home quarantined," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    841,319

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,138,646

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    236,185

     

  • Total DEATHS

    61,142

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres