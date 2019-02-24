Maid Allegedly Steals Gold, Diamond Worth Rs 25 Lakh from Industrialist's House in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu police are investigating a maid who allegedly stole Rs 25 lakh worth gold and diamond from an industrialist’s house here in Keezhpakam.Rahul Jain, a resident of Millers Road, Kilpauk had set aside 570 grams of gold, 120 grams of diamond worth Rs 25 lakh in a suitcase for his sister’s marriage to be conducted in Rajasthan.The 34-year-old lodged a complaint in Keezhpakam police station after he found an empty suitcase after arriving at Rajasthan. He informed the police that he was suspicious about his maid as she is also knew about both the suitcase and gold.On the basis of the complaint registered, the police are conducting an inquiry with the maid and trying to track down suspect from the CCTV footage near the house.