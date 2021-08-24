Maiden Run of Genome Sequencing at BMC's New Lab Finds Delta Variant in 70% of Samples

A first run of the genome sequencing conducted at BMC’s new laboratory found the presence of a highly infectious Delta variant in almost 70% of the samples.

The Delta variant was the driving force behind the augment of the second wave of Covid-19. And it also contributed heavily to the ongoing third wave in countries such as the UK and the US.

A total of 188 samples of Covid-19 patients were tested last week in BMC’s genome laboratory, inaugurated on August 4. Out of this nearly 128 were found to have the Delta variant, while 24 had the Kappa variant

Of the remaining samples, four were the alpha variant that was first identified in the UK, and the rest were other common Covid strains, TOI noted.

Dr Jayanthi Shastri, who heads BMC’s genome laboratory while talking to TOI said that according to test results, the Delta variant is the most commonly circulating variant in Mumbai.

Taking stock of the situation, BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said the civic body will now further analyze this data to understand how the Delta variant affected patients, their treatment, and hospital stay.

He also assured that as against the current practice, in the next cycle of genome sequencing, BMC will also take samples from private hospitals.

BMC analysts are now gathering data on the128 Delta cases to understand how the variant affected the patients. “This interpretation will help us strategize hospital beds, home isolation, and medication,” Kakani told TOI.

At present, World Health Organisation has classified Delta as a variant of concern and the Kappa variant as a variant of interest that is not capable of causing a wave.

