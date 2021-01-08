Main Accused Arrested in Gang Rape, Murder of 50-year-old Anganwadi Worker in UP's Badaun

In a late-night crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a temple priest who is the main accused in the alleged gang rape of an Anganwadi worker in Badaun district.

District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said that on Thursday midnight 'mahant' Satya Narayan was found hiding in the house of his follower in a village under Ughaiti police station from where he was nabbed by the police.

On Sunday, the victim, a 50-year-old woman who had gone to a temple, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her family members had accused the temple priest and his aides of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused.

Two of the accused were arrested on Tuesday, while the priest was still on the run. The station house officer of Ughaiti police station also had been suspended for laxity in the case.

“The two men arrested maintain that they found the woman in an injured state and wanted to help her. I carried out an inspection of the crime site, and as per evidence we are treating it as a case of gangrape and murder,” Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma was quoted saying.

The state police have drawn criticism over the incident with Ranjana Kumari, the director of the Centre for Social Research, asking the authorities to take responsibility for the incident.

The family of the woman has also alleged that the police did not reach the spot where the crime was committed on time and that the body was only sent for post-mortem 18 hours after the incident on Monday.