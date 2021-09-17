Main Accused in 41-Year-Old Robbery Case Arrested in Pune

A robber who got away with a major heist involving a large amount of cash and jewellery 41 years ago has finally been nabbed by the police. After several failed attempts Pune Police finally caught the main accused after setting up a trap.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ankush Manik Gaikwad, a 58-year-old resident of Khadki in Karmala taluka of the Solapur district. Gaikwad, with the help of eight other accomplices, had carried out the robbery in Yavat under Daund taluka in Pune district. Although all of the accused absconded after committing the crime six were arrested over the past several years. But three, including Gaikwad, had been successfully evading police net for the last 41 years.

The Superintendent of Police Dr Abhinav Deshmukh recently issued orders to search for the accused in the Khadki village. After receiving the orders, the police started searching for the accused based on his old records in the file. Some sources informed the police that Gaikwad had gone out to graze cattle on the Karmala Khadki Road.

Based on this information by sources, the police reached the spot and set a trap and finally they managed to nab Ankush Gaikwad. After his arrest, during the interrogation Ankush confessed to committing a robbery at Yavat with his accomplices in 1980.

While this is a major success for the police force, the operation is far from over as the other two accused are still absconding and police are currently searching for them. Investigation is still going on for any lead on the whereabouts of the two absconding accused.

In another case of robbery, Pune Police arrested nine accused, including three engineers working with a prominent UPI app company and a historysheeter, on August 29. The accused robbed Rs 20 lakh in cash and 300gm gold from a goldsmith in Katraj area of the city in the guise of conducting an Income Tax raid.

