Main Accused in Attack on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Convoy Surrenders in Ranchi Court

The main accused in the attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's convoy surrendered in a Ranchi court on Thursday. Bhairav Singh, the main accused, surrendered in the court of Judicial Magistrate Abhishek Prasad at the Ranchi Civil Court after which he was sent to 14 days' of judicial custody.

An FIR has been registered against 72 people out of which 34 have been arrested in the attack on the convoy of Soren on Monday at Kishoreganj Chowk.

"There was no intention to attack the convoy of the Chief Minister but we were on the roads to get justice for the girl who was killed in Ormanjhi. The criminals were roaming free," Bhairav claimed.

Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) M.V. Rao on Wednesday suspended two police officials in connection with the attack on the Chief Minister's convoy.

The officers in-charge of Kotwalai and Sukhdeonagar police stations - Brij Kumar and Sunil Tiwary have been suspended as Kishoreganj Chowk where the convoy was attacked comes under both police stations.

The Jharkhand government has constituted a two-member committee to probe the incident.