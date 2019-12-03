Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Main Accused in Gang-rape of Teenager, Who Was Out to Celebrate Birthday, Surrenders Before TN Court

Manikandan, alleged to be the brain behind the crime, surrendered before Mahila Court Judge J Radhika who remanded him to judicial custody till December 17.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Main Accused in Gang-rape of Teenager, Who Was Out to Celebrate Birthday, Surrenders Before TN Court
Representative image.

Coimbatore: The key accused in the gang rape of a minor girl, out with her boy friend to celebrate her birthday, surrendered before a city court, police said.

Manikandan, alleged to be the brain behind the crime, surrendered before Mahila Court Judge J Radhika who remanded him to judicial custody till December 17.

In all, six people were involved in the November 26 incident and four of them had been arrested a day later.

A special police team was searching for Manikandan and another accused, who is still at large. The 11th standard student had gone to a park with her friend and both were returning home at around 9 PM when the six-member gang accosted them, assaulted them, dragged her to a secluded place and raped her.

They also videographed the incident, police had said. The girl narrated the incident to her mother the next day following which a complaint was lodged at an All Women police station.

Investigations led to the arrest of four men, who were booked under various sections of the POCSO Act, 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com