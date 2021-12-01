Main Accused in Jorhat Lynching Case Killed in Accident While Trying to Escape Police Custody

The accident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday in Jorhat when accused Niraj Das, alias Kola Lora, tried to flee from police custody and jumped out of the car. Reportedly he jumped out of the police car in which he was taken and was hit by another police vehicle following from the back. The escort car said to lose control and hit him while he attempted to flee. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Three policemen also sustained injuries in the accident.

AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was lynched to death on Monday while trying to help an elderly person on the road. The person who was said to be in an inebriated state falsely accused Animesh and his friends of hitting him with their car. On his call, the prime accused Niraj Das and a few of his gang members attacked the trio. Later while taken to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital Animesh was declared brought dead by doctors.

Also Read: Three Killed in Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Bengal

On Tuesday, the Assam police arrested Niraj Das. Total 13 people were arrested in the lynching case. The Assam Chief Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the 23-year-old victim’s family. He also ordered Special DGP GP Singh to handle the case and prepare a charge sheet within one month. The CM assured the case trial to be done in a special fast track court.

Animesh’s mother reacting to the death of the prime accused said, “I just can’t tolerate they killed my innocent son. I am relieved of what has happened to him but at the same time, I am feeling bad for his mother. She is also a mother like me."

Several people and members of the student organisation were seen celebrating outside the police station and lauding ‘swift justice’ served to the culprit.

Meanwhile, one late-night tweet of the Special DGP has gone viral where he mentioned Newton’s third law of motion. ‘For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction - Newton’s Third Law’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.