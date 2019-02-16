English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Main Accused in Kushinagar Hooch Tragedy That Took Nine Lives Arrested
During the preliminary investigation, Yadav's connections with a political party in Bihar was found. Around 12 criminal cases are registered against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, police said.
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Gorakhpur: The main accused in the hooch tragedy in neighbouring Kushinagar district, which left nine people dead, has been arrested in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.
The accused, Harendra Yadav, is a native of Bihar and was arrested Wednesday evening. He is likely to be brought to Kushinagar on Friday, Kushinagar SP RN Mishra said.
As many as nine people died last week after consuming spurious liquor in an area under the Tarya Sujan police station limits.
After registering a case against unidentified people on February 8, police had arrested two people, Rajendra Jaiswal and Hari Nishadand, the SP said.
During the interrogation of the duo, it surfaced that one Harendra Yadav of Gopalganj, Bihar who is the main accused has escaped soon after the incident.
Police traced Yadav's location using his mobile phone. He was arrested in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the SP said.
During the preliminary investigation, Yadav's connections with a political party in Bihar was found. Around 12 criminal cases are registered against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, police said.
In a separate case, over 70 people died in a hooch tragedy in two adjoining districts of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh last week
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The accused, Harendra Yadav, is a native of Bihar and was arrested Wednesday evening. He is likely to be brought to Kushinagar on Friday, Kushinagar SP RN Mishra said.
As many as nine people died last week after consuming spurious liquor in an area under the Tarya Sujan police station limits.
After registering a case against unidentified people on February 8, police had arrested two people, Rajendra Jaiswal and Hari Nishadand, the SP said.
During the interrogation of the duo, it surfaced that one Harendra Yadav of Gopalganj, Bihar who is the main accused has escaped soon after the incident.
Police traced Yadav's location using his mobile phone. He was arrested in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the SP said.
During the preliminary investigation, Yadav's connections with a political party in Bihar was found. Around 12 criminal cases are registered against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, police said.
In a separate case, over 70 people died in a hooch tragedy in two adjoining districts of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh last week
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Smith Is Blown Away By Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Posts a Video in Praise of the Actor
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
- TVS Launches Kargil Edition of Star City+, Tribute to Indian Soldiers
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results