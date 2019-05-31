Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Main Accused in Murder of BJP Worker in Amethi Arrested after Police Encounter

With the arrest of Wasim, all the five accused in the killing of a close aide of Smriti Irani have been arrested, Assistant Superintendent of Police said.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Main Accused in Murder of BJP Worker in Amethi Arrested after Police Encounter
Smriti Irani as the pallbearers at the aide's funeral.
Loading...
Amethi: The main accused in the killing of a close aide of Amethi MP Smriti Irani was arrested on Friday following an encounter with police here, officials said.

Wasim was held in Shahapur area under the Jamo police station area on Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said. With this, all the five accused in the case have been arrested, he said.

Wasim has suffered gunshot injuries and has been admitted to a community health centre, the ASP said, adding the Jamo police station in-charge also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight. A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra Singh.

Ramchandra, Dharmanath, Naseem and Golu were arrested earlier. Ramchandra is a member of the kshetra panchayat and also a local Congress leader, the police said.

Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on May 25. He was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed to injuries during treatment.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram