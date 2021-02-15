Main Shooter in Lucknow's Sensational Ajit Singh Murder Case Killed in Police Encounter

The prime accused in recent murder of one Ajit Singh in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, was gunned down in police encounter in the wee of Monday.

According to officers, police was taking the accused, Girdhari alias Kanhaiyya, towards Khargapur area of Vibhuti Khand to recover the material used in the murder. While the police team was getting off the car near the Kharagapur railway crossing around 3am, Girdhari hit sub-inspector Akhtar Usmani on the hit, causing SI Akhtar to fall to the ground. He then ran away with the officer's pistol.

Senior sub-inspector Anil Singh, who was in the police team, chased Girdhari while he continued firing on the police team and ran towards the bushes. After this, information was given to the control room, a police force was called and Girdhari was cornered. When the police asked to surrender, Girdhari hid in the bushes and opened fire.

According to police, the bullet fired in retaliation hit Girdhari, causing him to fall on the spot. When the police team got close to him, he was breathing. The police team took the injured Girdhari to Lohia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Significantly, the main shooter in the sensational murder case of Ajit Singh, Girdhari, was arrested on January 11 in New Delhi. New Delhi Police arrested Girdhari with an illegal pistol. From 13 February to 16 February, Girdhari was on custody remand of Lucknow Police. During the remand, the police was making inquiries related to the murder case.