Main Structure of New Parliament Completed, Finishing Work in Progress: Tata Projects CEO

The main structure of the new Parliament building has been completed and now the internal finishing work is going on, Tata Projects CEO and Managing Director Vinayak Pai said on Sunday.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

“The main structure (of the new Parliament building) has been completed. We are now at the stage where we are doing a lot of internal finishing work,” Pai told .

