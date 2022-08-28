CHANGE LANGUAGE
Main Structure of New Parliament Completed, Finishing Work in Progress: Tata Projects CEO
1-MIN READ

Main Structure of New Parliament Completed, Finishing Work in Progress: Tata Projects CEO

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2022, 13:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage. (Image: Centralvista.gov)

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage. (Image: Centralvista.gov)

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The main structure of the new Parliament building has been completed and now the internal finishing work is going on, Tata Projects CEO and Managing Director Vinayak Pai said on Sunday.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

“The main structure (of the new Parliament building) has been completed. We are now at the stage where we are doing a lot of internal finishing work,” Pai told .

first published:August 28, 2022, 13:09 IST
last updated:August 28, 2022, 13:09 IST