Main Suspect in Shootout over Land Dispute in UP’s Sonbhadra District Arrested

Sonbhadra/Lucknow: The police Thursday arrested the village headman whose henchmen opened fire, killing 10 people when villagers in Sonbhadra district tried to stop them from taking possession of a disputed piece of land, police said.

With main suspect Yagya Dutt's arrest, the number of those held after Wednesday's shootout in Ubha village has risen to 26, police said.

The police had earlier arrested his two nephews.

The village pradhan and his supporters had come on tractors to take over the land.

When the villagers resisted, they allegedly opened fire killing nine on the spot. Another victim died later. Eighteen others were injured.