Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Main Suspect in Shootout over Land Dispute in UP’s Sonbhadra District Arrested

With main suspect Yagya Dutt's arrest, the number of those held after Wednesday's shootout in Ubha village has risen to 26, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Main Suspect in Shootout over Land Dispute in UP’s Sonbhadra District Arrested
With main suspect Yagya Dutt's arrest, the number of those held after Wednesday's shootout in Ubha village has risen to 26, police said.
Loading...

Sonbhadra/Lucknow: The police Thursday arrested the village headman whose henchmen opened fire, killing 10 people when villagers in Sonbhadra district tried to stop them from taking possession of a disputed piece of land, police said.

With main suspect Yagya Dutt's arrest, the number of those held after Wednesday's shootout in Ubha village has risen to 26, police said.

The police had earlier arrested his two nephews.

The village pradhan and his supporters had come on tractors to take over the land.

When the villagers resisted, they allegedly opened fire killing nine on the spot. Another victim died later. Eighteen others were injured.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram