Mainpuri Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room Was Sexually Assaulted Before Death, Reveals Forensic Report

Lucknow: A forensic test has revealed that a 17-year-old student who was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room at Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya in Mainpuri was sexually assaulted before death, police sources said.

Sources said the report from Forensic Science Laboratory, Agra was handed over to district administration on November 15, raising questions as to why the authorities kept mum on the report’s details.

The claims come on a day when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath removed District Magistrate Pramod Kumar Upadhyaya for the inordinate delay in investigating the student’s death reported on September 16. Upadhyaya has been replaced by Mahendra Bahadur Singh. Superintendent Ajay Shankar Rai was removed on Monday.

According to a report by news agency IANS, doctors at the district hospital in Mainpuri collected DNA samples of four male members, three boy students and one staff member of the school. Five persons, including four male persons, were reportedly taken to Lucknow for polygraph test.

A suicide note left by the Class 11 student said she was ending her life as she was "never forgiven and subjected to constant humiliation" by schoolmates after she stole a packet of snacks three years ago.

The family members of the victim alleged foul play and lodged an FIR naming the principal, warden and two students of the school. As per the allegation of the family members, there were injury marks on the girl’s body which were recorded at the time of filing the FIR but were not recorded during post mortem. The girl’s mother said she was not informed by the school authorities about the incident even after doctors had declared her dead.

On September 27, the state government had sent a letter to secretary, personnel and training department recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of the girl. "A reminder for the CBI inquiry is being sent again," said an official in the home department.

The matter took a political turn when Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took up the issue and wrote a letter to Yogi Adityanath last week urging him to take action.

In the letter, she requested the CM to ensure speedy justice to the family of the victim by taking action against the accused named in the FIR. She further stated that injuries were found on the body of the victim, but it was not mentioned in the post-mortem report.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah who assured him that the CBI would take up the case soon.

