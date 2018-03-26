Citing Neutrality, IPS Officer D Roopa Refuses to Accept Namma Bengaluru Award

D Roopa, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who exposed the alleged special privileges being accorded to VK Sasikala in a Bengaluru jail, has refused to accept the "Namma Bengaluru Award" as it carries with it a high prize money.According to the news agency ANI, D Roopa has written to the Namma Bengaluru Foundation, a non-profit, that her conscience does not permit her to accept the award."Every government servant is expected to maintain neutrality and equidistance from all quasi-political bodies and associations that have even the bare minimum political overtone. Only then a public servant can maintain a clean and fair image in the eyes of the public," read Roopa's letter."It becomes all the more relevant now in the view of the ensuing elections," added Roopa, referencing the Assembly elections due in the state later this year.Roopa was nominated for the Government Official of the Year category. Eight government officers, including Roopa, were shortlisted for the award, which reportedly is funded by a BJP leader.The Namma Bengaluru Awards are given to multiple personalities across categories by the foundation funded by businessman and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This is the ninth edition of the awards.Last year a Rs 20 crore defamation suit was filed against D Roopa, then Deputy Inspector General, Prisons, for exposing the preferential treatment being given to Sasikala in jail.In her report, Roopa said Sasikala was given VIP treatment and that she was was allowed a bigger accommodation (nearly three rooms next to each other were set aside for her), a television set, a pressure cooker and other basics in her barrack, and food was specially cooked for her. There were other facilities like being allowed to wear her own clothes and not prison uniform.Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term for corruption.