'Maintaining Peace is Priority', T'gana CM Allows Police to Suppress 'Anti-Social Elements' Ahead of Hyderabad Civic Body Polls

Ahead of Hydrabad civic body elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the police officers to deal with anti-social elements with utmost sternness.

CM KCR conducted a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director G general of Police-DGP Mahender Reddy, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar, Mahesh Bhagawat, and senior officials on the security situation in the state during the polls.

The government had accurate information about the conspiracies of anarchist forces in Hyderabad which are conspiring to provoke clashes and religious hatred in the state, maintaining peace is a priority, KCR said.

"Some people are trying to gain political advantage by damaging peace and harmony in the city and they don't want peaceful elections. They should be dealt firmly and the anti-social elements should be suppressed," KCR added. CM granted complete freedom to the police in maintaining peace during Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in the city.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged people to be alert and cautious against those trying to spread communal hatred and clashes. This comes after the political atmosphere heated up with the war of words between BJP and AIMIM during an election campaign.

The government suspects that these anti-social elements are likely to enter the city to create violence.