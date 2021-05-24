Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan Takes Over as ADG of NCC Directorate for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Major General Ranjan Mahajan on Monday took over as the additional director general of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a defence spokesman said. Maj Gen Mahajan is an alumnae of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and was commissioned in the Rajputana Rifles Regiment in December 1987, he said. The general has served in varied terrains and holds multiple military qualifications. He also attended many prestigious courses of the army, the spokesman said. In his 34 years of distinguished service, the major general has tenanted prestigious command and staff assignments, including tenures in active operational areas, he said.

"He commanded a battalion and an infantry brigade in the counter insurgency area of the Northern Sector. He was general officer commanding of a division in the Western Sector before taking over the present appointment. For his illustrious career and devotion to duty he was awarded the Sena Medal in the year 2007," the spokesman said. The officer assumes the appointment at a time when the NCC is undergoing a paradigm shift in its focus where in youths from border areas of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are being enrolled into the corps under the border area expansion scheme and those of private schools under a fully self-financing scheme, he said.

The spokesman said the emphasis is also on imparting air force training to the youth of the union territories by raising an air squadron, besides the existing army and navy wings. This is being done to ensure maximum youths join the defence forces. They will be also given SSB training in close liaison with the army units in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh and online training despite the Covid pandemic, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here