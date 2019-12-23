Majhganon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Majhgaon): Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

53. Majhganon (Majhgaon) (मझगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and West Singhbhum (पश्चिमी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Majhganon is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 1,92,661 eligible electors, of which 94,085 were male, 98,575 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Majhganon, there are 4069 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2114 are male, 1955 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1745 voters in the 80+ age category and 3246 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Majhganon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JMM(U) -- -- Binod Kumar Sawaiyan APOI -- -- Jogesh Kalundia JVMP -- -- Joseph Purty AJSU -- -- Nandlal Birua JMM -- -- Niral Purty BJP -- -- Bhupendra Pingua BSP -- -- Sukhdeo Biruli JPA -- -- Charan Chattar BAS -- -- Barkuwar Gagrai AAP -- -- Roshni Sinku JPP -- -- Vivekanand Hessa JD(U) -- -- Salkhan Murmu IND -- -- Ashok Birua IND -- -- Madhav Chandra Kunkal IND -- -- Sanjay Boipai IND -- -- Subhash Chandra Pingua

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,75,337 eligible electors, of which 86,539 were male, 88,798 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,43,692.

Majhganon has an elector sex ratio of 1047.72.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Niral Purty of JMM won in this seat by defeating the JBSP candidate by a margin of 11182 votes which was 8.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 35.27% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 9,890 votes which was 10.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 53. Majhganon Assembly segment of Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. Singhbhum Parliament seat was won by INC's Geeta Kora.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.84%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.2%, while it was 67.55% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 267 polling stations in 53. Majhganon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 195.

Extent: 53. Majhganon constituency comprises of the following areas of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Majhgaon and Manjhari police stations in Chaibasa Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Majhganon is: 22.1392 85.8784.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Majhganon results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.