Majlis Park-South Campus Section of Delhi Metro Pink Line Gets Safety Clearance; To Open Soon

The Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stretch of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line got the safety clearance for the 21.56 km stretch from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety on Thursday.It will likely be opened for commercial operations next week after completion of all stipulations specified in the sanction, said a press release from DMRC.The Pink Line, one of the longest in Delhi Metro network, will function like an arc connecting north, northwest, west and south Delhi.The said stretch was inspected by CMRS from February 26 to 28.This section has 12 stations, including three interchange stations — Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place and Rajouri Garden — apart from interchange facility with the Airport Express Line at Dhaula Kuan.The metro will also cross Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 metres (as high as a seven-storey building) to reach South Campus from Majlis Park, which is the highest point ever reached by the Delhi Metro.While the existing Delhi Metro corridors are designed as radials spread across NCR, the Pink Line is conceptualised as a large ring that will connect all these corridors.