GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Major, 3 Soldiers Killed While Foiling Infiltration Bid in Kashmir's Bandipore

The encounter between the Army's patrolling party and the infiltrating group took place at Govind Nallah in Gurez sector of Bandipore district.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Srinagar: An Army major and three soldiers were killed while foiling an infiltration bid in north Kashmir's Gurez sector, officials said on Tuesday. At least two militants were gunned down in the operation, they said.

The encounter between the Army's patrolling party and the infiltrating group took place at Govind Nallah in Gurez sector of Bandipore district.

The bodies of two militants could be seen from a distance while two more are believed to have been killed, they said. Further reinforcements were rushed to the encounter site.

The deceased have been identified as Major K P Rane, hawaldars Jamie Singh and Vikramjeet and rifleman Mandeep. Initial reports said a group of eight was trying to infiltrate into the country. Of them, four ran back to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...