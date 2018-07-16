Major Accident Averted as Lucknow-Delhi Shatabdi Runs Over Maintenance Equipment Left on Track

Passengers of the Lucknow-Delhi Swarn Shatabdi narrowly escaped an accident on Monday when the train ran over maintenance equipment that was left on the railway track.The incident happened in the afternoon when the train was stopped just before the Piparsand station where around 50 workers were on the track.Passengers said that driver immediately applied the brakes and averted a major mishap. The train's abrupt halt, however, reportedly injured two workers.Mohd Zahid, a passenger who was traveling from Lucknow to Delhi, said, “The train was changing track and suddenly it was stopped with a huge noise. There were equipment left on the track by the people working on it. The driver of the train responded well in time else there could have been a major mishap.”The incident took place 25 kilometers from Lucknow. After reviewing the situation, the train left for its destination, New Delhi.Senior DCM Northern Railway, Jagtosh Shukla, said he was not aware of the ​incident yet, and would only be able to comment after taking stock of the situation.