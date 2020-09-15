Indian Army Officer among 3 Soldiers Injured in Pakistani Firing along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Three Indian Army personnel, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Indian Army launched a befitting retaliation to the Pakistani firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector, they said.

Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars. Some injuries have been reported (on our side), a defence spokesman said, based on preliminary information.

However, official sources said three army personnel including an officer, who were manning a forward post, were injured in the incident. The Pakistani army has also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but the details are awaited, the sources said.

All three have been shifted to the Army Hospital for treatment.