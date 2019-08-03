Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Major Blaze in Mumbai Building Leaves Three Hurt, Four Rescued

Mumbai fire brigade chief said that the blaze which started on the ground floor was confined to the electric wiring and some stationary articles kept on the loft and the mezzanine floor. Soon, dense smoke engulfed the building, causing poor visibility.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Major Blaze in Mumbai Building Leaves Three Hurt, Four Rescued
Fire broke out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman street in Mumbai. (Credits: PTI)
Loading...

Mumbai: A major fire occurred in a four-storey building in Masjid area of south Mumbai in the wee hours on Saturday, officials said, adding three personnel were injured during the 12-hour operation in which four persons were rescued from upper floors before the flames were doused.

The fire was put out around 4:45 pm and cooling operations were on, they said.

Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said a major disaster was averted as firemen and machines, including a robot, worked together.

"The fire brigade control room received a call at 4.24 am today, alerting that a major fire has broken out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman street," Rahangdale said.

Four fire fighting jets were rushed to the scene immediately, he said, adding that around 150 firemen attended the call.

"The blaze had started on the ground floor. It was confined to the electric wiring and some stationary articles kept on the loft and the mezzanine floor. Due to the fire, dense smoke engulfed the building, causing poor visibility during the rescue operation," Rahangdale said.

The fire brigade personnel safely rescued a man and three woman stranded at the upper floors of the ground plus four-storey commercial cum residential building, he said, adding that three firemen were injured during fire-fighting.

"Eight fire fighting jets, including a Robot, an exhaust blower and thermal imaging camera were used for putting out flames," Rahangdale said. He said dense smoke in the building and zero visibility posed challenge to the fire personnel.

"A major disaster was averted as firemen and machines worked together in the fire-fighting operations. No loss to life is reported," Rahangdale added.

The cause of blaze will be known after investigation, another official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram