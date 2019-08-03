Major Blaze in Mumbai Building Leaves Three Hurt, Four Rescued
Mumbai fire brigade chief said that the blaze which started on the ground floor was confined to the electric wiring and some stationary articles kept on the loft and the mezzanine floor. Soon, dense smoke engulfed the building, causing poor visibility.
Fire broke out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman street in Mumbai. (Credits: PTI)
Mumbai: A major fire occurred in a four-storey building in Masjid area of south Mumbai in the wee hours on Saturday, officials said, adding three personnel were injured during the 12-hour operation in which four persons were rescued from upper floors before the flames were doused.
The fire was put out around 4:45 pm and cooling operations were on, they said.
Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said a major disaster was averted as firemen and machines, including a robot, worked together.
"The fire brigade control room received a call at 4.24 am today, alerting that a major fire has broken out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman street," Rahangdale said.
Four fire fighting jets were rushed to the scene immediately, he said, adding that around 150 firemen attended the call.
"The blaze had started on the ground floor. It was confined to the electric wiring and some stationary articles kept on the loft and the mezzanine floor. Due to the fire, dense smoke engulfed the building, causing poor visibility during the rescue operation," Rahangdale said.
The fire brigade personnel safely rescued a man and three woman stranded at the upper floors of the ground plus four-storey commercial cum residential building, he said, adding that three firemen were injured during fire-fighting.
"Eight fire fighting jets, including a Robot, an exhaust blower and thermal imaging camera were used for putting out flames," Rahangdale said. He said dense smoke in the building and zero visibility posed challenge to the fire personnel.
"A major disaster was averted as firemen and machines worked together in the fire-fighting operations. No loss to life is reported," Rahangdale added.
The cause of blaze will be known after investigation, another official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Thor's Transformation to Black Widow's Death, Marvel Answers Avengers Endgame Questions
- Ashes 2019 | Australia’s Batsmen More to Blame Than Bowlers for Current Situation: Ponting
- In Rare Instance, Twitter Hails Trump's Punny Take on Rapper A$AP Rocky's Release
- Deepika Padukone 'Steals' Shampoo Bottles From Hotels, Reveals BFF in Friendship Day Note
- Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?