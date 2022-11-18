Major Boost to Northeast Connectivity As PM Modi to Inaugurate Arunachal's 1st Greenfield Airport on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh-Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar on Saturday. The foundation stone for the airport was laid by PM Modi in February 2019 and the work was completed within a short span of time, despite the challenges due to pandemic in between.

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun (‘Donyi’) and the Moon (‘Polo’), Prime Minister’s Office said.

Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only 9 airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi government has built 7 airports in the North-East.

The airport has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore. With a 2300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources.

The development of a new Airport in Itanagar will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also act as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to the economic development of the region.

This rapid development of airports in the region has been possible due to the special emphasis of PM Modi on enhancing connectivity in the North-East. Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years. Aircraft movement in the North-East has also witnessed an increase by 113% since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1817 per week in 2022.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration. This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country’s commitment to increase adoption of green energy.

