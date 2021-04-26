Major Breather for Lucknow Covid Care, Another Oxygen Train Arrives from Bokaro

In a major relief for Covid patients in Lucknow, another oxygen train carrying tankers from Bokaro reached the state capital Monday morning. The supply comes at a time when oxygen shortage has haunted the healthcare system. According to sources, four tankers have reached Lucknow with 60,000 liters of liquid oxygen. This is the second Oxygen Express to arrive from Bokaro. Earlier, three tankers had reached Lucknow through the same service.

The special train services are running through green corridor between Bokaro and Lucknow. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday confirming the arrival of the supplies. “While ensuring oxygen supply in Uttar Pradesh, another oxygen express run by Bokaro by the Indian Railways has reached Lucknow. Indian Railways is working with full commitment to maintain a continuous and adequate oxygen supply,” he wrote.

Goyal is monitoring the Oxygen Express service., a day before he informed that Oxygen Express has left for Lucknow after loading tankers from Bokaro’s steel plant at two o’clock in the day.

Railways are continuously working for the proper supply of oxygen. The Railway Minister said that it is the effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all the oxygen should reach the corona infected at the earliest. The Oxygen Express, which left from Lucknow at eight o’clock on Thursday morning, reached Bokaro in around 18 hours. Adra railway division administration was alert here and after unloading the tankers at night, they were taken to the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) plant.

