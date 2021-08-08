Major Crackdown Against Jamaat-e-Islami as NIA Conducts Raids Across J&K, Seizes Documents

Along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at multiple locations across J&K in connection with the funding of anti-India activities.

Raids were conducted in over 45 places across J&K including Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian. People linked with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) are being raided and it started around 5:20 am, Senior NIA officials said. A senior NIA team has flown from New Delhi to Srinagar to conduct operations.

The investigating body has seized documents and digital devices and it is said to be one of the biggest crackdowns against Jamaat-e-Islami- an outfit that was banned by the central government in 2019 due to its pro-Pakistan and pro-separatist leanings.

Earlier this week, NIA conducted searches at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, where multiple teams of NIA are carrying out searches at three locations in J&K, including the residence of a hardware store salesman in Bandipora. On July 31, the NIA raided 14 locations in connection with J&K cases related to the recovery of IED and the arrest of Lashkar-e-Mustafa top commander Hidayatullah Malik.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here