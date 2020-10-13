Major Farm Union Accepts Centre's Invite for Discussion on Wednesday, Another Denies to Attend Meet

Ahead of a meeting between the Centre and the 29 farmers' unions protesting in Punjab, a major farmer union announced that it will be attending the Delhi meeting while another union refused to attend the discussion scheduled for Wednesday. The other 27 unions will take a call on attending the meeting in a separate discussion among themselves on Tuesday, October 13.

The Centre had earlier invited 29 farmers' unions protesting in the state against the recently passed Agri Laws for a discussion in New Delhi on October 14. However, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), a major farmers' union representing workers from Punjab's Majha region, announced that it will not attend the meeting while, another large union in the state, BKU (Ugrahan), made it clear that it will be a part of the discussion with the Centre.

BKU's decision on attending the meeting is seen a significant move as the union has been one of the major participants in the protests against farm laws across the state.

Meanwhile, KMSC president Satnam Singh Pannu said that the committee will not be a part of the Centre's discussion as majority of farmers across the country have been affected due to the three farm laws passed by the government during the recent Monsoon Session in the Parliament. "Our core committee has decided not to be part of this meeting as farmers from all across the country are affected… Agriculture Secretary has invited only 29 farmer unions of Punjab… BJP leaders in Punjab are giving repeated statements that no change will happen in these laws," The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to organise two programmes in the state on October 13 and 14 related to the farm laws.