Major Fire at Congested Market in Mumbai's Suburban Kurla, No Death Reported

A major fire broke out on Wednesday in the spare parts market located in suburban Kurla, but no casualty is reported so far, a Mumbai civic official said. The blaze erupted in the congested market located on Kutub Mandali Road around 4.15 pm. It was declared as a major fire by the Fire Brigade around 4.30 pm, he said.

Currently, the fire fighting operation is underway. "So far there is no report of any casualty," he said, adding that further details are awaited.

