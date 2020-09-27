Major Fire At Electronics Firm In Greater Noida

Noida (UP): A major fire broke out at an electronics firm in Greater Noida on Sunday, officials said. The fire was reported around 1.15 pm in Ecotech Extension 1 area and firefighting is underway, the officials said.

“Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site. Firefighters and police have been deployed who are trying to control the blaze,” an official from the local Kasna police station said around 2.30 pm. The cause of fire is not known yet, the official said.

There is no immediate report of any person getting harmed in the fire but the loss of property is yet to be assessed, the official added.

