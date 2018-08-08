English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Major Fire Breaks Out at Bharat Petroleum Plant in Mumbai's Chembur
Seven fire engines, two foam tenders, two jumbo tankers and ambulances have been deployed for the blaze at Mahal Gaon in Chembur.
Fire breaks out in Chembur
New Delhi: A major fire has been reported after loud explosions at Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s (BPCL) refinery in Mumbai's Chembur.
Sources said that the fire broke out at 2:55 pm on Wednesday and is confined to the hydrogen tank in the refinery. According to preliminary report, it is a level three fire.
Sources said that the fire broke out at 2:55 pm on Wednesday and is confined to the hydrogen tank in the refinery. According to preliminary report, it is a level three fire.
