Major Fire Breaks Out at Bharat Petroleum Plant in Mumbai's Chembur

A major fire has been reported after loud explosions at Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s (BPCL) refinery in Mumbai's Chembur.Seven fire engines, two foam tenders, two jumbo tankers and ambulances have been deployed for the blaze at Mahal Gaon in Chembur.Sources said that the fire broke out at 2:55 pm on Wednesday and is confined to the hydrogen tank in the refinery. According to preliminary report, it is a level three fire.(Details awaited)