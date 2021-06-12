CHANGE LANGUAGE
Major Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Market

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at a showroom in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Central Market area on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet, they said. More than 70 firefighters have been deployed to douse the blaze, the Indian Express reported.

More details are awaited.

first published:June 12, 2021, 13:36 IST