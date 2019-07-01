English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Major Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Noida Special Economy Zone, No Casualty Reported
Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, where the Fire Department personnel were trying to bring the blaze under control.
Thick, black smoke were seen billowing from the plastic product-manufacturing company.
Noida (UP): A major fire broke out at a private factory located in the Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The blaze was reported at around 3.15 pm, officials said.
Police force was also deployed in the commercial hub, an official told PTI.
So far there is no report of any loss of life or any person being trapped in the fire, Station House Officer, Phase 2, Farmood Ali Pundir said.
The fire-fighting operation was underway and further details awaited.
