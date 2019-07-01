Take the pledge to vote

Major Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Noida Special Economy Zone, No Casualty Reported

Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, where the Fire Department personnel were trying to bring the blaze under control.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Major Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Noida Special Economy Zone, No Casualty Reported
Thick, black smoke were seen billowing from the plastic product-manufacturing company.
Noida (UP): A major fire broke out at a private factory located in the Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Thick, black smoke were seen billowing from the plastic product-manufacturing company.

The blaze was reported at around 3.15 pm, officials said.

Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, where the Fire Department personnel were trying to bring the blaze under control.

Police force was also deployed in the commercial hub, an official told PTI.

So far there is no report of any loss of life or any person being trapped in the fire, Station House Officer, Phase 2, Farmood Ali Pundir said.

The fire-fighting operation was underway and further details awaited.

