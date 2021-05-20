india

Major Fire Breaks out at High-rise in Kolkata's Park Street, Eight Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated from the entire building, a police officer said.

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a high-rise located in the city's posh Park Street area on Thursday afternoon, police said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.

The fire broke out on the third floor and people have been evacuated from the entire building, a police officer said. There were no reports of any casualty, he said.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, who rushed to the spot, said, "our officers are trying to extinguish the fire".

first published:May 20, 2021, 15:42 IST