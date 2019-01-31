English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Major Fire Breaks Out at Hyderabad's Exhibition Grounds After Short Circuit, 7 Hospitalised
The fire started at around 8.30 pm and based on preliminary information, it was revealed that the blaze might have started due to short-circuit at a private bank's stall which spread to nearby areas, triggering panic among visitors.
Visuals from the massive fire that brok out at Hyderabad's Nampally exhibition grounds on Wednesday night, January 30.
Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at the exhibition grounds here Wednesday night, officials said.
At least two persons were admitted to a hospital due to suffocation, officials said, adding that around 35,000 people visited the stalls Wednesday.
The fire started at around 8.30 pm and based on preliminary information, it was revealed that the blaze might have started due to short-circuit at a private bank's stall which spread to nearby areas, triggering panic among visitors.
Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said there was no loss of life and around 130 stalls were gutted in the incident.
A thorough inquiry would be conducted into the matter, he said.
Twelve fire tenders and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot to put out the fire and teams of disaster response force of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were also pressed into service, the officials said.
The fire was brought under control by 11 pm, they said.
GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore said the visitors were safely evacuated in a coordinated manner and the situation is under control now.
Mahmood Ali, GHMC Mayor B Rammohan, Kishore along with senior officials from police and other departments were present at the spot and monitored rescue operations.
Eye-witnesses, many of them businessmen, said they suffered heavy loss of property due to the fire and claimed they had taken loans to set up the stalls. They demanded the government to extend financial assistance.
The 45-day All-India industrial exhibition popularly called 'Numaish' started on January 1.
Organising Committee of the Exhibition Society had earlier said around 2,500 stalls of various products will be set up at the Nampally exhibition grounds
