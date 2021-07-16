CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» India» Major Fire Breaks Out at IISER Building in Pune; 1 Student Suffers Injuries
1-MIN READ

Major Fire Breaks Out at IISER Building in Pune; 1 Student Suffers Injuries

A major fire broke out at one of the laboratories at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune on Friday

An official of the IISER said that the fire broke out at one of the labs in the chemistry department of the main building.

Pune: A major fire broke out at one of the laboratories at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here on Friday, in which one student suffered minor injuries, officials said. The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm, chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department, Prashant Ranpise, said. "We have sent water tankers

to the institute and the work of dousing the fire is going on," he said.

The fire was brought control late in the afternoon and the work cooling down the area started, an official told News18.

An official of the IISER, which located in Pashan area of the city, said that the fire broke out at one of the labs in the chemistry department of the main building. "The reason behind the fire is yet to be known and the fire department personnel are working to bring it under control," she said. No casualty has been reported and nobody is trapped inside. But one student sustained minor burns in the incident, she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 16, 2021, 16:15 IST