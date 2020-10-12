Major Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Godown in Kolkata, 15 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

A major fire broke out at a godown packed with plastic items in a three-storey building in Chitpore area of the metropolis on Monday. Fifteen fire tenders, who were rushed to the spot, managed to contain the flames after four hours, sources in the fire brigade here said.

There was no report of any injury, and the few persons, who were trapped inside the building after the fire broke out, were shifted to safety well in time, they said. "The fire has been brought under control. Our personnel put in their best efforts to stop the flames from spreading to other parts of the building. They are currently trying to douse the fire pockets," one of the sources said.

The cause of the blaze, spotted around noon, was not clear yet, the sources said. Traffic movement was partially affected during the day in Rabindra Sarani area of the city due to the fire.